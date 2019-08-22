MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. MOWI ASA/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About MOWI ASA/ADR

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

