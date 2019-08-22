MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), Morningstar.com reports. MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. MOWI ASA/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
