MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0073 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $3,132.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00019228 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003408 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 167,158,405 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

