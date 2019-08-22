Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.50 and last traded at $131.53, 607,368 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 761,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $868,556. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

