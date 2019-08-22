Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shares fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.50 and last traded at $131.53, 607,368 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 761,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.92.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.36.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $868,556. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
