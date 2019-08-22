Mobius One Day Volume Reaches $1,257.00 (MOBI)

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Mobius token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Kucoin. Over the last week, Mobius has traded down 8% against the dollar. Mobius has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00267544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.01344747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network . The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mobius

Mobius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, BitMart, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

