Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 10,310 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 188,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

