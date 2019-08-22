Mithril Ore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $927.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $239,018.00 and $927.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can now be purchased for about $18.74 or 0.00185881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00063490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00363968 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007159 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Mithril Ore Token Profile

Mithril Ore (MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

