Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.44 ($1.73) and last traded at A$2.44 ($1.73), approximately 8,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.43 ($1.72).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mirrabooka Investments’s payout ratio is currently 232.14%.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

