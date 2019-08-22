Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 7.1%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.38 and last traded at $85.44, approximately 561,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 672,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $280,685.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,586.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,550 shares of company stock worth $77,916,472. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

