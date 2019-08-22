Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Up 1.5%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 14,957 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 152,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 925.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

