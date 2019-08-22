Micromines Market Capitalization Tops $9,562.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $9,562.00 and approximately $466.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

