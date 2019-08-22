Michael R. Costello Sells 3,225 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 534,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,634,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

