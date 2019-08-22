Michael R. Costello Sells 3,225 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CLX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.15. 534,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.37.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,639,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,634,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
