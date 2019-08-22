MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Reaches $418,818.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $418,818.00 and approximately $6,751.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003613 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 330,926,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,624,573 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

