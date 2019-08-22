MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 104508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.

About MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

