Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Financial Comparison

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

71.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of FSB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meta Financial Group and FSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and FSB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $343.06 million 3.41 $51.62 million $2.81 11.00 FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.22 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FSB Bancorp.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. FSB Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and FSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 16.57% 11.64% 1.52% FSB Bancorp -0.30% -0.15% -0.01%

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats FSB Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.