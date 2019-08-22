Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.81

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $8.97. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 700 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

About Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

