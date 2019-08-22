Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.19

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 77000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

