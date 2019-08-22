Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 287,650 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Meet Group by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEET traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 33,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,727. Meet Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

