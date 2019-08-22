Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,551 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,650. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

