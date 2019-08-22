Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 709 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $940,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

