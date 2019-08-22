Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 18,365.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eastgroup Properties by 267.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $123.43 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.