Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Five Below by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $150.00 price target on Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

