Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after buying an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

HP opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

