Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,338 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1,140.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 24.4% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 179,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Shares of IDCC opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $975,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.