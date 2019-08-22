McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,595. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.