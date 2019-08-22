McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 4.2% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,255,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 524,499 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 82,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,550. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

