MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 138,333 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1,696.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,333 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 122,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 103,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 368,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

