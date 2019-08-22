MCF Advisors LLC Invests $355,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 363,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 84,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

