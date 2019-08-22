MCF Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,409,000 after buying an additional 11,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,841,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

