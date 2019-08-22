MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. 4,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275 over the last ninety days. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEF. TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.