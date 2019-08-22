MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 4,361 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 196,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,260.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 223,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.95.

