Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) VP Sells $99,694.55 in Stock

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $220.71 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.00 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

