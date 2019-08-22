MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 286,959 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,723. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

