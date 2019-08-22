Matthews International Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HSBC makes up 1.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $27,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 80,442 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 87,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

