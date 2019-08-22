Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,615,000 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615,000 shares during the period. IQIYI comprises about 4.5% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of IQIYI worth $99,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at $53,067,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,552,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,976,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in IQIYI by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,725,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,189,000 after purchasing an additional 978,200 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in IQIYI by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,039,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in IQIYI by 43.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 798,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

