Masari Price Reaches $0.0488 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Masari has a market cap of $566,896.00 and approximately $14,833.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

