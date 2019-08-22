Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.47

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $10.10. Martinrea International shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 297,938 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

