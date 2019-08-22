Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 96,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

MMC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $97.94. 3,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.