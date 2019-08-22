Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,543. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $121,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $92,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

