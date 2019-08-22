Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 9,739 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.39. 15,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,032. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $337,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,383. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.