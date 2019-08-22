Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,349,000 after acquiring an additional 794,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,297,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.18. 7,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,636. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

In other news, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,810 shares of company stock worth $621,819. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

