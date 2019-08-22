Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 4.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,323,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 200,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,589. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.