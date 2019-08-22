Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 3.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 16,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

