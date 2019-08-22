Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,040 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 497,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 521,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 113,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Capital One Financial raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

