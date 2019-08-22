Manna (MANNA) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Manna has a total market cap of $509,731.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,468,225 coins and its circulating supply is 553,194,325 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

