Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after buying an additional 788,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,467,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 743,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,663,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 356,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.48. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.