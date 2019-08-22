Mallcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,200.00 (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Mallcoin has a market cap of $698,294.00 and approximately $12,200.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

