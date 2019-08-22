Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.70. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Major Drilling Group Int’l Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.