Maincoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $320,251.00 and approximately $27,736.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.96 or 0.04918019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,295,322 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

