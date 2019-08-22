Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $16,193,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 87.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 847,605 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 129.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 525,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,976,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 348,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,577,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $76,881.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

