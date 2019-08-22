Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will announce $218.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.30 million and the lowest is $209.41 million. Macerich posted sales of $217.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $880.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.15 million to $932.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $903.23 million, with estimates ranging from $839.00 million to $988.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 270,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,446.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 98,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,979. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.22. 85,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.